“Azore Plume” Set To BAKE Britain With Hottest Day Of The Year

An “Azore Plume” is set to bake Britain with the hottest day of the year yet forecast for Monday, June 14. It may be some consolation for Brits prevented from going to Portugal or its near-tropical archipelagos.

Britain’s sunny spell is set to continue but Monday, June 14, may be the hottest day of the year yet with temperatures expected to hit at least 30 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

The start of the weekend will see the warm weather continue to last with highs of 25 degrees Celsius forecast.

Sunday will continue with sunny skies with temperatures for Sunday afternoon of 27 degrees Celsius across the south of England, according to The Express.

Brian Gaze, of the Weather Outlook, wrote on Twitter: “UKV again suggesting Monday will see the highest temperatures of the ‘current’ spell with 30C in the south east.”

Netweather also forecasts a hot and humid weekend temperatures set to rise to 29C on Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office weekend did however warn of showers in the far north.

“Often breezy with rain/showers in the far north,” they said.

But for most of the country the outlook for July is good.

“The forecast for the week beginning June 14 says an area of high pressure is set to remain over the UK and temperatures are expected to remain above average for the first half of the week.

BBC Weather’s long-range outlook adds there is a 25 percent chance “high pressure stays overhead or slightly east of us well into July,” the Express added.

