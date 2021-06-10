Andalucia green lights anti-fraud and corruption law, and asks forgiveness from thousands of victims. The text also includes a modification of the “regime of incompatibilities” for senior officials which will now prevent holding accounts in tax havens.

The Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marin said, “Approving this law against fraud is a way of asking for forgiveness from thousands of Andalucians”.

He said he felt “enormous satisfaction” at the law’s passing in parliament today, June 10, as it was a cornerstone “commitment” for the government.

In February 2015, Marin said he signed an agreement with the previous Administration that included among its points the creation of an office for the fight against fraud and corruption.

“And finally, six years later, what was impossible to carry out will be done today,” he said.

The law approved today is a step towards the creation of an office against fraud, attached to Parliament to guarantee its independence from the Executive and directed by a person who will be elected the chamber by a qualified majority, as well as specific measures to prevent, detect and report irregularities, bad practices and abuses of power, and will extend protections to whistle blowers.

Marin said the law is an “instrument of transformation” with which “we want to put a definitive end to the events of fraud and business, institutional and political corruption that was not only rejected by citizens but also contributed to the loss of prestige of our institutions.”

The Anti-Fraud Office will offer a reporting channel to Andalucians, with special protection for public employees, to whom it will guarantee confidentiality, legal and psychological advice and will give the possibility of requesting a transfer from their job to another of the same level and working conditions.

The text also includes a modification of the “regime of incompatibilities” for senior officials which will now prevent them holding accounts in tax havens.

