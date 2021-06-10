Agreement closed between Málaga CF and Chavarría.

Málaga CF and Chavarría have closed the agreement to keep the striker at the club for the upcoming season. The club and the player’s agent have strengthened their discussions over the last several hours, and an agreement has been reached on the Argentine’s future.

Everything was already well underway when the Blue and Whites made the official announcement of his signing this afternoon. “The ’12’ has been undergoing rehabilitation for more than three months, working very hard and is in good spirits at La Rosaleda under the supervision of Málaga CF’s medical staff. His hope, and that of the entire Malaguista Family, is to see him back on the pitch soon, defending the Blue and Whites’ shirt with courage and heart. Come on, Pablo!”, explained Martiricos.

The Argentine attacker showed a high level in his first season on the Costa del Sol before being sidelined by a cruciate ligament tear in early March. Despite the serious injury, Manolo Gaspar counted on his abilities and full recuperation to perform at 100 percent in Málaga.

Chavarra is making a good recovery. The player is on schedule, and if all goes well, he should be available to play again in September, following the completion of the first few league games.

As reported by La Opinion De Malaga