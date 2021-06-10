A Legion of Ronda sergeant dies during the special operations course.

The soldier was doing a parachute leap over water near Cartagena, Colombia, when he was injured.

The Spanish Army has announced the death of Sergeant Rafael Gallart (34), who was assigned to the Tercio Alejandro Farnesio de la Legión in Ronda.

According to reports, the soldier died in an accident while parachute jumping over water during a special operations course in Cartagena.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the security officials tasked with rescuing the jumpers discovered him unresponsive, face down, and after conducting pulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, he was transferred to hospital, where he died.

He entered the army in 2008 and was promoted to sergeant in July 2020 after enrolling in the Non-Commissioned Officers’ Basic General Academy. He was posted to Ronda.

The sergeant, a native of Helln (Albacete), had previously served on missions in Afghanistan and Senegal and was now undergoing training to join the Special Operations Command (MOE) in Alicante, his new destination.

The army recognised the deceased sergeant as a “wonderful soldier” and offered his family their condolences.

