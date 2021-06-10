A 78-year-old man dies on the beach of Torre del Mar.

The incident occurred at Levante Beach just before 1:00 p.m., according to witnesses.

On Wednesday morning, a 78-year-old man with the initials RZG died on the beach at Tower Sea, according to his family.

The incident occurred on Levante Beach, near the Varela Beach Bar, and was captured on video.

At 12:55 a.m., emergency services received a call from a person who had leapt into the sea and was beginning to have trouble swimming, according to eyewitnesses.

Two rescuers pulled the man from the water while he was in cardiac arrest, and one of them attempted to revive him using a cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure.

However, they were powerless to save him, and a medical team from 061 arrived to confirm his death only a few moments later.

The health teams, the Velez-Malaga Local Police, the National Police, and the beach rescue service have all been dispatched to the location of the incident to assist the victims.

The circumstances behind what occurred are being investigated.

