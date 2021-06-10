181 kilograms of hashish hidden between the stuffing of cushions in parcel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Four individuals have been arrested on suspicion of organising a criminal network in the province committed to purchasing, storing, preparing, and shipping hashish concealed in legitimate items via parcel delivery firms.

National Police agents have busted a criminal organisation in Malaga that was reportedly dedicated to the procurement, storage, preparation, and transportation of hashish by land transport, concealed among lawful items. Investigators discovered 181 kilograms of hashish concealed in the stuffing of cushions as a consequence of Operation Hierro, after intercepting boxes shipped by courier from Malaga to Brussels. Additionally, four people – two men and four women – between the ages of 19 and 44, all of Spanish nationality, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the plot.

The inquiry began after evidence indicated that a warehouse in a Marbella industrial park was being used by a group of Spaniards to stockpile hashish for eventual road shipment to Belgium.

According to the investigations, the criminal network obtained the narcotic material in Algeciras (Cádiz) and then carried it to the industrial building in Marbella in small consignments. There, people under investigation concealed the hashish among lawful products, which was later palletized.

The agents’ investigations determined that the criminal organization shipped the packages using a parcel delivery firm in Malaga, and two packages were intercepted on May 21 and 24.

Thus, after investigating the merchandise – one of the two shipments was halted in Madrid and returned to its origin – the agents discovered that the pallets contained 106 and 75 kilos of hashish, respectively, concealed in cushion stuffing.

The police discovered packing materials and tools, a packing machine, and other elements for the preparation of the cargo during a search of the industrial warehouse in Marbella. Additionally, 400 euros was seized in cash.

As reported by Axarquia Plus