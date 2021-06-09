FOLLOWING an article in our 1873 edition concerning lack of vaccinations for those aged 60 and 67 a reader has said that the situation is slightly different in Estepona.

According to information supplied to this paper, a 62-year-old living in that municipality has a family history of strokes which has, over the years, taken many members of their family, so for that reason they are worried about receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Armed with a letter from their private doctor explaining the situation, they visited the La Lobilla Health Centre and asked that they receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but this was refused.

They claim that they were told that all of those in the 60 to 67-year age group could only receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and no exceptions could be made for any reason.

It is known that many people in that age group were until about two weeks ago were given either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines depending on whether their appointments were in the morning of afternoon and then that changed so only AstraZeneca was offered to that group.

At the time, it was understood that the health centre had simply run out of Pfizer vaccine but now this puts the matter in a different complexion.

So far telephone calls to the control centre have been constantly met with the engaged signal.