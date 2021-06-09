THE ANDALUCIA tourist voucher – how does it work exactly? Through a simple and straightforward procedure, any person registered in a municipality in Andalucia or who is a holder of the Andalucian Card can reserve a minimum of two nights in an accommodation establishment that has the “Andalucia Segura” badge through a travel agency or a booking site that also has this badge or, in the case of overnight stays of only two nights, directly with the establishment itself.

To find out which agencies and accommodation establishments are operating as part of Andalucia Segura, you can access the Tourist Establishments and Services search engine, filtering by the corresponding activity and taking into account that the Andalucia Segura box must be activated. Once the trip is completed, the next step will be to submit the application, together with the invoices provided by both the establishment and the agencies, where appropriate, and finally post all the documents to the Territorial Delegation of the Ministry of your province of residence.

Once the relevant checks have been made, 25% of the amount of the accommodation will be given back including, where appropriate, the breakfast service, with a maximum of €200 In the case of stays of 4 or more nights in tourist accommodation 50% of the bill will be paid up to a maximum of €500. This situation applies to reservations made exclusively through Travel Agencies by people over 65 and under 25 years. Applicants may benefit from this initiative up to a maximum of three occasions.

If you have any questions or need more information, you can call the Junta de Andalucia on 955 062 627.