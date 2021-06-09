SALAMANCA Forest Fire Declared ‘Out Of Control’ and ‘very active’



A forest fire that started at around 5pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 8), in the municipality of Serradilla del Arroyo, in the Sierra de Francia in the province of Salamanca, was declared out of control” and “very active “, on Tuesday night, after having already incinerated more than 30 hectares of wooded area.

According to information provided at the end of Tuesday by the Government Delegation in Castilla y León, land units were working in the area, although “the terrain is not favourable for heavy machinery since the area is heavily wooded and very dense”, which led the Junta de Castilla y León to decree a Level 1 alert at 6pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This alert was prompted by the fact that the blaze had spread to the Serradilla del Arroyo, a municipality located in the southwest of the province of Salamanca, bordering the province of Cáceres, where the fire was heading into the mountain area in the Sierra del Guindo, between the municipalities of Serradilla del Arroyo and Guadapero.

The Castilla y León Government Delegation explained that the fire was “out of control”, in addition to being “very active and with great force, burning wooded mass”, which enabled it to enter the reserve area of ​​the Las Batuecas Natural Park – Sierra de Francia, moving towards Monsagro and El Maíllo, near the peak of La Hastiala.

Two amphibious aircraft from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, based in Torrejón, Madrid, were deployed to help fight the blaze, along with a coordination plane based in Matacán, Salamanca, brought in to assist the brave firefighters from the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) from Pinofranqueado, Cáceres.

The Junta de Castilla y León, dispatched four crews, six fire trucks, two environmental agents, two technicians, and two bulldozers, were involved in tackling the blaze on the ground, according to 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.