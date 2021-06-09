Pfizer Starts Testing Its Vaccine In Children Under 12-Years-Old In Spain, Poland, Finland And The US.

Pfizer has announced it will test its vaccine in children under 12 years of age in a larger group of children after having chosen which doses to give them during the early stages of the trial.

The giant pharmaceutical company has confirmed that 4,500 children between the ages of six months and 11 years will participate in it’s study spread across 90 clinical centres in Spain, Finland, Poland and the United States.

The companies plan to give children between the ages of 5 and 11 a dose of 10 micrograms and children and infants ages 6 months to 5 years a dose of 3 micrograms, the news outlet reported.

In March, Pfizer and BioNTech found their COVID-19 vaccine to be 100 per cent effective in children ages 12 to 15. In a clinical trial of 2,260 adolescents, the vaccine was found to generate robust antibody responses.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the companies’ vaccine to be administered to children ages 12 to 15 in a move that was considered to be a key step in allowing students to return to school for in-person learning.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s move toward being able to inoculate children as young as 6 months is considered to be a major step toward reaching herd immunity and further curbing the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

Nearly seven million teens have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step towards reaching “herd immunity” and taming the COVID-19 pandemic.