Not To Be Missed Partial Eclipse In The Sky This June 10

TOMORROW, June 10, a partial eclipse will be visible in the sky from Spain in which skywatchers will experience spectacular views, according to data from the National Geographic Institute (NGI).

A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, however, it only casts the outer part of its shadow on Earth, creating a ‘ring’.

According to Earth Sky: “Europeans can watch the partial eclipse from start to finish, as it will take place higher in the sky. That is, it’ll happen more toward the middle of the day on June 10. Even from Europe, though, it’ll be a fairly shallow partial eclipse. For example, from Oslo, Norway, the eclipse will last for two hours and 26 minutes, with maximum eclipse magnitude only a bit over 0.40.”

It is extremely important to be careful when viewing the eclipse, so as not to damage eyes. It is advisable to wear special eclipse glasses that can be purchased at opticians or to use binoculars or telescopes with a suitable filter.

The eclipse can also be viewed online, with planetariums such as the one in Pamplona or Madrid showing a live stream.

June 21 will also see the longest day of the year, also known as the summer solstice, and June 24 will be the last supermoon of 2021!

