Narco-Block Drug Network Busted in Almeria.

A narco-block drug network has been busted in Spain’s Almeria and has resulted in 16 arrests and nearly 2000 marijuana plants being seized as 15 houses were simultaneously raided.

Operation Artemis, saw 100 officers simultaneously raid 15 drug houses in a narco-block. National Police officers have smashed a narco-block of homes which were discovered in the centre of El Ejido in Spain’s Almeria. The series of dwellings were controlled by several families and not only were narcotic substances being grown in the properties they were also consumed and sold there.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Operation Artemisa of the National Police in El Ejido has proven to be an amazing success and 16 people were arrested and heading on for 2000 marijuana plants were also seized.

Neighbours had raised complaints over a building on Avenida de la Luz in El Ejido. This alerted the police of the potential problem and they carried out a surveillance operation. During the operation investigators discovered a block of nearly 40 homes which were occupied by a small number of families.

The homes were being used as a place to grow marijuana and also sell it along with other narcotic substances. Potential buyers were also able to consume psychotropic drugs there too.

National Police in El Ejido launched Operation Artemis in February, and 100 officers from the El Ejido Police Station, Prevention and Reaction Units, and Canine Guides were involved on June 2, in the simultaneous search of a staggering 15 homes.

Not only were drugs seized on the premises but also four firearms were seized too.

According to Almeria 24: “The agents also seized two 12/70 calibre shotguns, a revolver, a pistol, a simulated assault rifle, 349 lamps, 156 air conditioning machines, 36 fans, 36 extractors.”

The houses had been illegally occupied as they had been owned by the bank. The occupants had not only occupied the houses illegally but they had also illegally connected electricity in order to create the perfect conditions to grow marijuana.