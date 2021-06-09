Mijas Tourism Department Conducts Blind Tastings For The ‘Ruta De La Tapa’

THE mayor of Tourism, José Carlos Martín, announced this morning, June 9, that the department has launched a ‘blind tasting’ of the recipes that will be part of the ‘Ruta De La Tapa 2021.’

“Our commitment is that the events we organise and what we offer to our visitors are of the highest quality. With the aim of improving the proposals of the nine restaurants and two ice cream parlours in Mijas Pueblo that are participating this summer, we have carried out this performance today by the hand of Cristóbal Gallego and Alicia Jiménez”, said the councillor.

These culinary experts have tried the offer that is on the table this year, “We continue with all sanitary measures against Covid to guarantee the health of our visitors. Mijas is a safe destination in all its areas and this ‘Ruta de la Tapa’ is a tradition that attracts the public and makes them leave enchanted by the good food of our city,” adds Martín.

The ‘Ruta de la Tapa’ has the participation of 11 establishments in Mijas Pueblo that present their dishes and a drink for a price of €2.5. The department will enable a ‘passport’ where all the participants who wish to can pick it up once the route begins at the Tourist Office to stamp each time they consume in one of the premises. Once filled, they can vote for their favourite and deposit it in said office to be eligible for different gifts in a raffle once the summer is over. Likewise, the name of the recipe preferred by users will be announced.

