Mercadona Buys More than 7,000 Tons of Avocados from Malaga suppliers

THE commitment of Mercadona, the Valencian supermarket chain, for fresh products and, specifically, for local fruit and vegetables, has caused the company to buy more than 7,000 tons of avocado from suppliers in Malaga for the campaign of 2021. In the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, this campaign started last December, when the fruit reached the optimum levels of maturity and flavour and ended last April.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, to supply this product, both in bulk and in a four-unit pack, Mercadona collaborates with different suppliers whose fields are located in the Andalucian provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cadiz and in the Valencian Community. Specifically, with the provider José Luis Montosa de Valle-Niza (Malaga), with SAT 2803 Trops from Velez-Malaga (Malaga), with Provelpack from Velez-Malaga (Malaga), with Exceltrop from Velez-Malaga (Malaga), Tropical Millenium de Velez-Malaga (Malaga) and with Cultivar de Barcelona, ​​a ripening company that has its own production in the province of Malaga.

Mercadona supports the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food ‘Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables’. Likewise, Mercadona defends fair commercial practices and for years has adhered to the Code of Good Commercial Practices in Food Contracting. This voluntary agreement, which represents a new step in the promotion of fair commercial practices, is part of the Law of Measures to Improve the Functioning of the Food Chain and is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) in collaboration with different associations of the entire national agri-food chain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Avocado’s popularity as a superfood has skyrocketed in recent years. According to BBC good food, this vegetable is a great source of potassium, folate and vitamin E and has many health benefits including regulating appetite, lowering cholesterol and supports heart health.