Joe Biden To Announce 500 Million Free Pfizer Covid Shots For Developing Countries At G7 Summit.

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, according to a report from the Washington Post. President Joe Biden is due to announce the plan at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Britain this week, the newspaper said.

The U.S. president told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he had a global vaccine strategy and would be announcing it but did not offer details. The Biden administration has said it plans to share 80 million vaccine doses worldwide by the end of June.

Around 200 million doses will go out in 2021 and 300 million will be distributed in the first half of 2022. Biden’s top Covid adviser, Jeff Zients, has been working on the deal for the last month, a person familiar with the project said.

COVAX

All doses will go through COVAX, the international vaccine initiative, and will go to 92 low- and lower-income countries, in addition to the African Union. The COVAX program aims to acquire vaccines for poorer countries. Recently, donor countries have pledged millions of additional doses. however, the project continues to face many hurdles.


For months now, the World Health Organization has been appealing to rich states to donate supplies to the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access initiative. But the response to the international program known as COVAX has been somewhat underwhelming- until the news of the massive donation from the US came through.

