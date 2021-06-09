Guardia Civil Arrest Criminal Network Operating in Jerez

THE Guardia Civil of Cadiz carried out the operation known as ‘Tankstation’, to dismantle a criminal group made up of citizens of Romanian nationality, dedicated to robberies in catering establishments and petrol stations in Jerez for the last two years.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, two individuals have been arrested and another component of this criminal group has been investigated, for allegedly committing robberies with force in this municipality for the last two years. Since December 2019,

almost a dozen complaints had been filed as the detainee had generated fear in the area and increasing concern for the collective safety of the population and businessmen alike.

Last week, officers of the Jerez Guardia Civil Investigation Area proceeded to carry out the operation that had been open since late 2019 to locate the criminal group that was engaged in robberies in different establishments and service stations, whose modus operandi consisted of using blunt tools to fracture window or door glass to access the interior, neutralise security systems and subsequently gather the contents of the cash registers, arcade machines and tobacco products.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During this time, various procedures and investigations were carried out, accompanied by an increase in the police presence in areas considered vulnerable, as well as collecting the necessary evidence and indications that resulted in the clarification of seven crimes of robbery with forced entry inside different establishments whose lose amounted to €4,600 as the value of the money stolen, and that in some of them, these criminal acts were committed repeatedly. Numerous tools used to commit the robberies have also been recovered and even a backpack with €397 in coins of different values, allegedly as part of the stolen money.