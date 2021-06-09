Guardia Civil Arrest A Man Over The Shootings In Ibiza Last Weekend

By
Chris King
-
0
Guardia Civil Arrest A Man Over The Shootings In Ibiza Last Weekend
Guardia Civil Arrest A Man Over The Shootings In Ibiza Last Weekend. Image: guardia civil

GUARDIA CIVIL Arrest An Italian Man Over The Shootings In Santa Eulària, Ibiza Last Weekend

Guardia Civil officers on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza, in the Mediterranean Sea, have arrested a 33-year-old man of Italian nationality, charged with being the suspected perpetrator of a shooting incident that took place in the early hours of last Sunday morning, in the east coast town of Santa Eulària.

In a press release to the media, the Guard Civil reported that the man had been arrested at around 1pm on Sunday 6, and charged with attempted murder, as the result of a shooting incident at around 02.45am on Sunday morning in the Ca Na Palava neighbourhood of Santa Eulària, where two men, also of Italian nationality were victims of a shooting.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The detainee is currently being held in custody at the Guardia Civil barracks in Can Cipre, while a full investigation takes place into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, and to delve into the involvement of the other two Italian victims, who are currently in the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic on the island.

According to information from the Polyclinic, received by moncloa.com, one of the wounded men was in a very critical condition after receiving three bullet wounds, with entry and exit holes in his skull, as well as three more gunshot wounds in his right leg, again with entry and exit holes, which caused a complex femur fracture and the entire right femoral arteriovenous bundle to be torn off.

They report that the patient underwent emergency surgery for about six hours, during which time a facial reconstruction was performed, and a vascular bypass was placed on the femoral artery.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here