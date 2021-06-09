Granada In Spain Drops Restrictions To Level 2 in 81 Of It’s Municipalities.

The province of Granada in Spain takes another step forward in its fight against the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Families has confirmed, after the meetings of the territorial committees of High Impact Public Health, that 81 of the 174 municipalities of the Metropolitan Health District of Granada can go to alert level 2 thanks to the improvement of their figures in the sections of coronavirus

Commencing at 00:01 (1 second after midnight Wednesday) the new measures will come into effect which will allow greater capacity in activities like sports or outdoor events etc.

The list of towns that will see their restrictions eased from midnight this Wednesday and will be in level are: Agrón, Albolote, Albuñuelas, Alfacar, Algarinejo, Alhama de Granada, Alhendín, Arenas del Rey, Armilla, Atarfe, Benalúa de las Villas, Cacín, Cájar, Calicasas, Campotéjar, Cenes de la Vega, Chauchina, Chimeneas, Churriana de la Vega, Cijuela, Cogollos de la Vega, Colomera, Cúllar-Vega, Dehesas Viejas, Deifontes, Dílar, Domingo Pérez de Granada, Dúdar, Dúrcal, El Pinar, El Valle, Escúzar, Fornes, Fuente Vaqueros, Gobernador, Gójar, Guadahortuna, Güéjar-Sierra, Güevéjar, Huétor-Tájar, Huétor-Vega, Íllora, Iznalloz, Játar, Jayena, La Malahá, La Zubia, Láchar, Las Gabias, Lecrín , Loja, Maracena, Moclín, Monachil, Montefrío, Montejícar, Montillana, Moraleda de Zafayona, Nigüelas, Nívar, Ogíjares, Padul, Peligros, Pinos-Genil, Pinos-Puente, Píñar,Pulianas, Quéntar, Salar, Santa Cruz del Comercio, Santa Fe, Torre-Cardela, Valderrubio, Vegas del Genil, Ventas de Huelma, Villa de Otura, Villamena, Villanueva Mesía, Víznar, Zafarraya and Zagra. Lowering of restrictions

In catering establishments, 75% capacity will be allowed indoors and 100% on terraces with a closing time of 00:00.

The maximum number of diners per table will be 6 indoors and 8 outdoors with a minimum separation between tables of 1.5 meters.

Post-ceremony celebrations may be attended by a limit of 200 people indoors and 400 outdoors. Eating at the bar and musical performances are also allowed, however, dancing is not. Closing hours are set at 02.00 hours.

At this level, it is recommended that no festivals, pilgrimages and other popular or traditional festive activities be held.

Wakes, burials and funeral ceremonies will be governed by a maximum of 25 people in open-air spaces or 15 people in closed spaces, whether or not they live together and 35 people allowed into the funeral service or procession.

In the sports section, it is allowed to reach a maximum capacity of 65% indoors and 75% outdoors. Group activities can bring together a maximum of 15 people indoors and 20 outdoors- keeping a distance of 1.5 meters and wearing a mask. With regards to competitions with spectators, 50% capacity and 1,000 people maximum indoors and 60% capacity and 2,000 people maximum outdoors are allowed.