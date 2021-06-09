Fuengirola Boost for Accessible Beaches.

SUMMER is here so get set to enjoy the beach as Fuengirola boosts their commitment to accessibility on the beach.

The town hall have reinforced their commitment to accessibility on the stunning beaches of Fuengirola, all of which can boast a blue flag.

The accessible plots will have up to three lifeguards present from Monday to Sunday. There are also new facilities for bathing along with a solarium area. Last year a phone line was introduced to reserve places due to the coronavirus pandemic and this year the phone line has been kept.

Anyone wishing to reserve a place can ring on 673 907 233.

The town hall has taken a massive leap forward regarding the beaches of Fuengirola and their accessibility and the mayor, Ana Mula, has presented the services that are being implemented for the enjoyment of bathers in the adapted spaces.

She commented that: “Fuengirola was a pioneer in Andalucia when it came to incorporating adapted spaces by the sea. Los Boliches-Gaviotas was the first in the region and has been in operation since 2000. Today, all our beaches have a fully accessible area. But, in our constant work to improve the quality of our services, we continue to make progress for the enjoyment of all.”

According to the town hall the “main additions for this season have to do with the expansion of the solarium area, because users pointed out that they had a lot of shade, but did not have an area where they could spend some time in the sun. To this end, the area of parasols that each plot has has been enlarged, leaving a much larger surface area for much greater enjoyment.”

All the plots will also boast hammocks to ensure the bathers have a comfortable stay at the beach.

Speaking of the reservation phone line the councillor commented that: “This was a measure that was very popular last season, as bathers were able to secure their place before going to the beach. For this reason, this year we are maintaining it and bookings can be made by calling 673 907 233.”