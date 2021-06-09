Fast Fashion Primark Signs Sustainable Textiles Plan

Fast Fashion giant Primark signs up to sustainable textiles action plan.

THE popular retailer has become a founding signatory of Textiles 2030, the UK Sustainable Textile Action Plan launched by WRAP.

Over the next decade, this initiative aims to accelerate the fashion and textiles industry’s move towards circularity and significantly reduce the environmental impact of clothing and home fabrics through practical interventions along the textiles chain.

“By signing up to Textiles 2030, Primark is not only committing to taking significant action in relation to its own operations, including by encouraging its customers to use and dispose of clothing and textile products in new, more sustainable ways, but also collaborating with other signatories through cross-industry discussions to accelerate progress towards a circular economy for textiles and reverse the growing carbon impact of textile products,” the company said.

Alongside other signatories, Primark will set targets for reducing whole life emissions, measure the impact of its product portfolio, and act on priorities, reporting progress to WRAP annually. This includes reducing the aggregate greenhouse gas footprint of new products by 50 per cent, sufficient to limit global warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change and achieving Net Zero by 2050 at the latest.

“We’re working hard to minimise our impact on the planet from the way we source our raw materials to the way we organise our stores. In addition to our own work in this area, we strongly believe that by collaborating with others within the industry, we can make real progress in creating a circular textiles economy,” the company added.

