CORREOS wins two ‘World Post & Parcel Awards 2021’. The Spanish Postal Service has managed to win two top awards at the World Post & Parcel Awards 2021, specifically in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility for its initiative ‘Help as much as we can’ and in the Postal e-commerce for its platform Correos Market.

The World Post & Parcel Awards are considered as the Oscars of the world postal and logistics sector and recognise excellence, leadership and the most outstanding proposals made by postal and logistics companies during the previous year. The winners have met at a virtual gala held this Tuesday, June 8, due to pandemic restrictions.

The initiative ‘Help as much as we can’ encompasses all the initiatives promoted by Correos during the toughest period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Demonstrating its vocation of public service, Correos put itself at the service of society, beyond the development of their usual activity, to get everything necessary to citizens, the most vulnerable groups and professionals who were performing essential tasks at the most critical moments.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by 20 Minutos, in the jury’s opinion, “Correos has taken corporate social responsibility to another level by encouraging community volunteering among its workers.” The mobilisation of all employees, and especially 3,292 volunteers, from the very beginning of the pandemic, created a solidarity network and during the 10 weeks of confinement, the volunteer staff of Correos participated in about 500 solidarity initiatives, giving logistical and human support to health workers, the elderly, vulnerable families, schoolchildren and all those groups that needed it.”

At the end of May, Correos had managed thousands of solidarity shipments that reached more than 815,000 beneficiaries, had distributed more than 942,000 kg of food and delivered more than 1.2 million sanitary or protection items, collaborating with more than 360 companies, 190 social entities and 150 public administrations in total.