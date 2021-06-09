CB Rincón Timidiomas wins the AFADE Basketball League.

Four teams from Club Baloncesto Rincón de la Victoria competed recently in the LIGA AFADE finals at the Rubén Ruzafa de la Torre de Benagalbón pavilion. In a memorable final for Rincón basketball, the CB Rincón de la Victoria Timidiomas boys won the Gold Final against their CBRV Doa Juanita colleagues. The Inés Aguilar-coached squad played a very full game, but were unable to win due to the success of the Nerea Rodrguez-coached team. In front of more than 100 people, a magnificent final between two club teams.

Additionally, the Club’s third men’s team competed in the Silver final, the CBRV Clica Mer, coached by Vito Sols, who defeated CB Andersen in extra time. Despite this, Vito’s boys have had a very respectable season.

On the other hand, the women of CBRV Yoga Spiral won the SILVER final, defeating Colegio Maristas in a spirited encounter. A very close final, coached by Victor Aspizua’s outstanding defense.

A weekend to remember for all Rinconeros and basketball enthusiasts, and a fantastic reward for years of hard effort by the Rincon de la Victoria Basketball Club, which is a tough feat to replicate; getting a team into the finals is challenging enough; getting all four into the finals is outstanding.

The trophies were presented by lvaro González, the AFADE LEAGUE’s coordinator, with Antonio José Martn, the town council’s sports councillor, and Juan Jiménez, president of the Rincón de la Victoria Basketball Club. Karim El-Abdellah, the head of the TIMIDIOMAS Academy, was also in attendance.

As reported by Axarquia Plus