Canine Unit Of Marbella Police In Fight Against Narcotics

The Canine Unit of the Local Police has drawn up 222 records for consumption or possession of narcotic drugs on public roads so far in 2021. The Councillor for Citizen Security, José Eduardo Díaz, highlighted “the preventive and educational work” carried out by the three dogs – Zara (10 years old), Thais (5) and Noe (1.5) – together with their guide José Antonio González, and has announced that the intention is to “continue promoting this unit, which has been doing silent work over nine years”.

“It is a personal commitment of both the Government team and the head of the Local Police, Javier Martín, and it is necessary to acknowledge the commendable work carried out by this group, together with the officer known as ‘Luqui’, who is the one who goes out to work with them”, said the mayor.

Díaz explained that “they tend to accompany, above all, the Paisano Unit in actions that have been very important in these months of the pandemic due to Covid-19 in the prevention of alcohol and drug use on public roads.”

“Mostly, for possession of hashish, with a seizure of about 300 grams, marijuana, with 50 grams; hashish cigarettes of different types and cocaine”, the councillor said, while recalling that “this year we have worked intensively on the proliferation of alcohol consumption in the street”.

José Antonio González added that the dogs “have the dynamics of searching both people in motion and in static, and they begin their routine as soon as they leave the police vehicle without having to be given any order.”

Their work is a fundamental tool for the agents because “it prevents us from having to carry out unnecessary searches on public roads”, pointing out that “they address people without them noticing in the performance of their daily work, since that, in addition, 90 per cent of the services are carried out in civilian clothes”.