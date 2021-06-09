AquaVera Water Park Reopens On June 12 And Discounts Are Available.

Many people have been waiting for Vera’s AquaVera water park to kick into action for the summer, and the waterpark is now set to reopen on June 12, and discounts are available.

The park is celebrating their reopening and on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, and discounts of a staggering 50 per cent are available. The AquaVera Water Park website has been revamped too, and can be found at https://aquavera.com/. This means that it is easier than ever to book a fantastic day out. You can now book your tickets for the opening days.

The waterpark is sure to delight whether you like the thrills of the rides or just relaxing in the pool. AquaVera has a stunning selection of facilities and of course they are prepared with all necessary coronavirus prevention measures to ensure a safe visit.

The park comes complete with a wide selection of food including vegetarian and gluten free offerings, sunbeds, cloakrooms, changing rooms, floats for the pool and obviously parking. So get set for a stunning day out with all the family.

AquaVera has plenty to offer everyone who visits but the highlights are obviously the attractions which are sure to raise your adrenaline levels. There are plenty of different attractions available for all ages and this includes the Lagoon Pool, the Splash Cube, the Wave Pool, Aqualandia, the Kamikaze, the Aquodrome, the Black Holes, the Adventure River, the Zigzag slides, and the Tsunami.

Also on offer are special offers for groups and events can be organised for schools and camps or even birthday parties. Corporate events are can be organised too and there is even a specific place where group activities take place within the grounds of the waterpark.

Last year AquaVera made sure to include a host of coronavirus prevention measures and this year the park recommends that all visitors get familiar with their recommended safety measures. They hope that AquaVera continues to be a safe space for the family. Their coronavirus prevention measures are available on the website, so it is best to check them out before you visit the park.

The park also hopes to keep visitors updated on the pools and even shares the water analysis results so that you know that everything is spot on.

As reported by La Voz de Almeria: “Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays, July and August from 11:00h to 19:30h. Opening 12 June and End of Season 12 September. However, prices, opening times and dates may be subject to change, which you will find updated on their website.”

The park also broadcasts plenty of news via social media and you spot them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too.

