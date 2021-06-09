Andalucia to Reach 70% in Vaccination Progress at the End of the Month

ANDALUCIA to reach 70 per cent in vaccination progress at the end of this month. The impressive pace of the vaccination campaign in Andalucia continues to improve the expectations of the Junta de Andalucia regarding the date on which the community will achieve the long-awaited herd immunity. The spokesman for the Andalucian Executive, Elías Bendodo, announced yesterday, June 8, that the community will reach 70 per cent of the target population vaccinated by the end of the month, resulting in the vaccination calendar being advanced by three weeks.

As reported by Euro Weekly News, Bendodo stated “At the end of this week we began to call people born in the year 80, who are 41 years old, and at the end of the next week we began to call people under 40 years of age in Andalucia. The call for people under 40 years of age was scheduled for July,” Bendodo specified in the press conference after the Governing Council.” If we continue at the rate of vaccination that we are going, at the end of June, at the beginning of July we will have reached that first flying goal, which is 70 per cent of the target population in Andalucia with a vaccine,” added the spokesman.

With data updated as of yesterday, June 8, Andalucia has already received more than 5.3 million vaccines against Covid-19. Bendodo explained that “50 per cent of the target population of Andalucia, half of Andalucians over 16 years of age, have already received one dose and almost two million Andalucians are immunised with both doses.” However, the increase in the cumulative incidence rate in the community, set at 189.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 70 points above the national average, clouds the good results of the vaccination campaign and the Government admits that it is a situation that “worries” them.

