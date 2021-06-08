Woman Removed From Alicante Flight For Talking On Her Mobile At Takeoff and refusing to stop the call



A 43-year-old woman of Spanish nationality was removed from a flight at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma – on the Balearic island of Mallorca – on Monday 7, after flight attendants had allegedly repeatedly asked her several times during the takeoff approach of the aircraft on the runway to stop talking on her mobile phone, which she reportedly refused to do.

According to the Guardia Civil statement, the aircraft was lined up on the tarmac in Palma ready for takeoff, bound for Alicante, when the woman was asked by the flight attendants to close her phone so that the flight could start its takeoff, and after refusing, the pilot followed standard protocol and notified the Guardia Civil for assistance to deal with her.

With this situation on board his aircraft, the pilot had no alternative than to turn the aircraft around on the runway and return to the parking area at 9.15am, to await another takeoff slot, where the Guardia Civil officers subsequently boarded the aircraft to speak to the woman, who was promptly evicted from the flight, according to lavanguardia.com.

The offending woman was reported to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for not obeying the flight crew’s requirements, having caused the problem of delaying the flight which was scheduled to depart at 8.50am that morning, eventually, according to AENA, taking off one hour late and heading from Palma to Alicante at 9.45am.

