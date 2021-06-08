Warning that Younger Patients Admitted with Covid in Andalucia

WARNING THAT younger patients are being admitted with covid in Andalucia. The delegate of Health and Families, Carlos Bautista, has warned that hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are increasingly affected younger patients, so he has asked for prudence and, despite the accumulated fatigue in the population, continue to comply with the measures of mask use, social distance and use of hand sanitiser gel.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, Bautista inaugurated the Memory Room in the Malaga Regional Hospital along with the managing director María del Mar Vázquez, where he pointed out that there are very young patients who are admitted “directly to the Emergency Room and the ICU because they are very badly affected.

By age range, at the Andalucian level which holds relevance to the province of Malaga, the highest number of admissions due to COVID is occurring in the age range of 20 to 29 years; followed by 10 to 19 years and 40 to 49 years, in that order. “People are not aware and I understand the generalized fatigue but we have to keep pushing, let the population know that income affects younger and younger people. The virus is there,” emphasized Bautista, who has reiterated that those who come to the hospital “arrive very ill, unfortunately”.

When questioned by the increase in the accumulated incidence, Bautista recalled that the virus continues “and mobility moves it; where there are many people, the virus moves and there are more infections”. The delegate of Health and Families in Malaga has also referred to the message that soon the citizens will be able to remove their masks: “I respect it but I do not share it; we have a lot of time with a mask because we have to vaccinate the population; which is a tremendous effort and we have crucial months left”.