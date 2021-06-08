US-UK Airlines Call For Travel Corridor.

US-UK airlines call for a travel corridor as both countries have excellent vaccination rates.

Airlines that offer travel between the US and the UK have called for a travel corridor to be created between the two countries. They believe that this will help economic recovery and that it is feasible due to high vaccination rates in both the US and UK.

Six airlines currently offer UK-US flights, and the CEOs have come together to issue a joint statement. The campaign has been joined by Heathrow airport too. They believe that creating a travel corridor between the two countries “will be essential to igniting economic recovery.”

At this moment in time the United States is on the UK’s amber list. The CEOs have put forward their argument and commented that: “with world-leading vaccination programmes in both the UK and US, there is a clear opportunity to safely open up travel between these two low-risk countries”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden are set to meet later in the week at the G7 summit. The CEOs have called on them to “take a data-driven and risk-based approach to re-opening borders to travel”.

CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, has emphasised that there is: “an extraordinarily low risk to travel between the US the UK, provided travellers are vaccinated or can produce a negative PCR test prior to boarding a flight”.

“Our modelling studies conducted with Mayo Clinic put the risk of transmission on a plane travelling between the UK and US at 1 in 1 million.”

Meanwhile Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, believes that the UK is being overly cautious. He highlighted the fact that the UK’s “overly cautious approach fails to reap the benefits of the successful vaccination programmes in both the UK and the US.”