US Authorities Relax Travel Recommendations For Spain And 60 Other Countries.

The United States health authorities have today, Tuesday, June 8, relaxed their travel recommendations for Spain and 60 other countries, allowing them to from level 4 to level 3, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decrease in the level of risk is due to changes in the criteria of America that now recommends travelling to territories with an incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Public Health Commission has refused to rule on the vaccination of the players of the Spanish team, as requested by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Some countries, including Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, France, and Germany, have already started to reopen or plan to reopen soon to vaccinated visitors and/or those with a negative coronavirus test. It is important to check before making travel plans as rules vary by country.

With Italy’s relaxed restrictions for vacationers, American, Delta, and United airlines are each offering select quarantine-free flights from the East Coast to Italy for passengers who test negative for the coronavirus before and after the flight.

Starting Monday, June 7, non-European travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are once again permitted to enter Spain.

According to a Spanish government press release and a bulletin published on the Spanish Official State Gazette (BOE) on Saturday, passengers from risk zones, which include the USA, are permitted to travel to Spain, providing they have received the complete doses of one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The approved vaccines, which must have been administered more than 14 days prior to arrival, are at present those manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac.