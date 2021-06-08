The Department of the Environment activates a Cleaning Plan in Rincon De La Victoria.

The area has developed a new strategy to reach new areas through full days of sweeping on pavements, kerbs, and tree surrounds using bucket trucks and brush clearance equipment reinforced in afternoon shifts from Monday to Sunday.

The Rincón de la Victoria Town Council’s Department of the Environment has initiated a new Cleaning Plan that will enable street sweeping on public roads and housing estates to cover additional areas of the municipality, according to Borja Ortiz, the area’s councilman (PP).

This cleaning program, which is being implemented by the Empresa Mixta de Medio Ambiente de Rincón de la Victoria (EMMSA), began with full days of street and avenue sweeping, as well as reinforcing the work of clearing brushwood from pavements, kerbs, and tree encloses in urbanisations in the afternoons from Monday to Sunday “We are already active in the urbanisations of Aoreta, Serramar, and Cotomar, among others, and this service program will enable us to expand into new areas.

“The purpose of these additional activities is to enable the municipality to extend additional areas for cleaning and disinfection in response to its actual needs,” the mayor stated.

Francisco Salado (PP), Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, noted that “all these reinforcement works in the municipality are crucial to achieving a proper cleaning and disinfection service.” “As a government team, our first aim is to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors, allowing them to enjoy a clean and safe municipality with an unique tourism image.”

As reported by Axarquia Plus