Spain Denies New Land Border Controls With Portugal And Apologises For Confusion

The Spanish government has apologised for the “confusion” with regards to travelling between Spain and Portugal and whether people require a vaccination certificate to do so.

The Spanish government has said it will proceed to review “the entire document” tomorrow, Wednesday, June 9, according to The Portugal News.

“The Ministry of Health itself [Spanish] has already conveyed that effectively, with regard to travel by land with Portugal, one is going to return to where one was. In other words, it will not require any type of proof, any type of additional protocol beyond what was already requested”, said María Jesús Montero at the press conference after the meeting of the Spanish Council of Ministers.

The Spanish executive has since backed down, following an announcement that “as of June 7, all people over six years old who cross the land border between Portugal must have some of the health certifications required for all passengers entering in Spain by air and sea”.

