RETRO Malaga Car Fair Starts This Friday in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga



If you are a lover of vintage or retro cars, then you should get yourself down to the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (Fycma), where, from this Friday 11, through to Sunday 13, you can enjoy the Retro Malaga classic vehicle fair.

As explained in a statement from the organisers, you will be able to see an exhibition of everything related to the world of classic cars and motorcycles, accompanied by vehicle accessory stands, spare parts, gifts, a buying and selling area, and also enjoy the vehicles that members of the public will bring along to exhibit, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Tickets, priced at €9 are already on sale on the Malaga Retro website and if you bring a classic car along then you get a reduced price entrance ticket, and children under ten years of age are allowed in free-of-charge, which the organisers describe as, “making this event the ideal plan to spend a pleasant day with the family. Attendees can even purchase a combined ticket that allows access to Retro Málaga and the Automobile Museum of the city, a perfect combo for only 13 euros”.

If you are a lover of cars and have never visited the Automobile Museum in Malaga then you really should, it has an abundance of some of the most spectacular cars you are ever likely to see under one roof.

Opening times are as follows:

Friday from 4pm to 8pm

Saturday – 10am to 9pm

Sunday from 10am to 8pm

The organisers would like to stress that full coronavirus protocols will be in place, as they try to reactivate one of the sectors most badly damaged by the pandemic.

