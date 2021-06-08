Prince Charles Speaks About Baby Lilibet For First Time

PRINCE CHARLES Speaks About Harry And Meghan’s Baby Lilibet For First Time

Prince Charles paid a visit today, Tuesday 8, to the Plant Oxford factory in Cowley, Oxfordshire, that produces the Mini car, and commented for the first time on the birth of what is his fifth grandchild, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, calling the birth “such happy news”.

In a touching tribute to the newborn baby, the Prince of Wales spoke about the electric car that he was driving, stressing that the development of electric vehicles is the legacy we will bequeath to our grandchildren.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Prince talked more on the subject of the future of motoring, and the new dawn of electric cars, saying, “The development of technology like the electric vehicle is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations. Something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time”.

Adding, “Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area. Especially around sustainable battery technology.”In view of the legacy, we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

After Prince Charles drove a brand new Mini car – with racing green paintwork – off the production line, he is reported as saying, saying it’s “a very good colour indeed, if I may say so, and to paraphrase the immortal words of Sir Michael Caine, ‘At least I didn’t blow the bloody doors off!'”.

At the @BMW Mini factory in Oxford today, Prince Charles says his first words about Harry & Meghan’s #babylilibet – his 5th grandchild: “such happy news” he calls it “having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.”pic.twitter.com/yWVBaqbu54 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 8, 2021

Other members of the Royal Family members shared their delight at the news of Meghan and Harry’s newborn baby girl, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posting on Twitter, “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie”. Reportedly, the happy couple are already back at their home in Montecito, California, with Lilibet and Archie, with an insider telling US Weekly, “They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl! Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents”, according to the Express. ___________________________________________________________ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.