Pep Guardiola and Ruud Gullit meet at the Pula Mallorca Golf Resort

Pep Guardiola appears to levitate the ball at this year’s tournament
Pep Guardiola appears to levitate the ball at this year’s tournament Credit: Legends Trophy Twitter

SOME of the greats of football have a passion for another sport, golf and spent three days at the Pula Golf Resort playing for the Legends Trophy from June 7 to 9.

In 2018, PGA Catalunya hosted the first edition of a tournament which has been attended by unforgettable players such as Giancarlo Antognoni, World Champion with Italy in 1982, Laurent Blanc, World Champion with France in 1998.

Still on top form is Pep Guardiola, recognised as probably the best coach in the world and others who have participated include Gabriel Batistuta, the best striker in Argentine history, as well as Ruud Gullit and Roberto Donadoni.

Ruud Gullit tees off
Ruud Gullit tees off
Credit: Legends Trophy Twitter

Both Gullit and Guardiola are back again playing against each other as well as 25 others including Michel Platini but the Manchester City manager has won the last two events, so like his side, will be difficult but not impossible to beat.

