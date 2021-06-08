Nerja Municipal Summer Active Ageing Program Is Announced

The Nerja Town Council, through the Senior Citizens and Sports delegations, is launching a new edition of the Municipal Summer Active Ageing Program, which will begin on July 1.

The Nerja Town Council, through the Senior Citizens and Sports delegations, is launching a new edition of the Municipal Summer Active Ageing Program, which will begin on July 1. The activities will take place both on Burriana beach and in the municipal outdoor swimming pool. The aim of this program is to improve the quality of life of the elderly in Nerja and Maro through sports and healthy activities.

From June 14 to 28, those interested can make their registrations at the Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2 pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For pool activities, two groups have been established, the first on Monday and Wednesday from 11 to 12 in the morning, and the second on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 in the afternoon.

In relation to sports activities on the beach, two groups are also established, the first on Monday and Wednesday and the second on Tuesday and Thursday, both from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning.

The Municipal Summer Active Ageing Program is intended for people over 65 or pensioners over 60, registered in the municipality, with an age of equal to or more than 4 years and adequate physical conditions, in addition to being a holder of the Carnet of the Mayor of Nerja.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.