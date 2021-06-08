Morocco To Allow Strawberry Harvesters To Return From Huelva.

MOROCCO To Allow 12,600 Strawberry Harvesters To Return Home From Huelva from June 15



Each year, thousands of Moroccan women travel across to Spain to help with the strawberry harvesting in the fields of Huelva province in southern Spain, but this year it was feared, due to the ongoing political situation between the two countries, that Morocco would not open the border and the women would be stranded in Spain, unable to return.

There are 12,600 women currently picking the strawberries, and today, Monday 7, Moroccan and Spanish officials came to a compromise to allow the women to cross back home after June 15 when the border will reopen, by which time their work will be almost finished, according to elespanol.com.

Pedro Marín, the manager of the Interprofessional Association of the Andalusian Strawberry (Interfresa), said in an audio message to Europa Press, ” as of June 15 these women will be able to return to their country, with their families, giving a good end to the process of circular migration and hiring at origin”.

Mr Marín also thanked the administrations of both countries “for having been able to reach a point of understanding in a situation that was still somewhat critical due to the context in which we find ourselves”, while stressing, “it will allow normality to the development of the end of the campaign”, emphasising that “the most important thing is that the workers have the guarantee and the tranquility, that they will be able to return to their homes with total normality”.

Félix Sanz, the head of the Department of Fruits and Vegetables of Asaja-Huelva, stressed that the association is “very happy with the news, since the situation began to be a little worrying for many of the workers”, adding that the news “goes to show that negotiations and dialogue always bear fruit”, and that now “it is time to prepare the documentation that allows the workers to be repatriated in the most agile way possible, especially thinking of those who are in a more vulnerable situation”.

