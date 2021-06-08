Minister of Sport Defends Vaccinating National Football Team

The Minister of Sport has defended vaccinating the national football team and the decision to do so was made on June 4. “In my opinion, representing Spain deserves it,” said Minister Uribes.

All the players of the Spanish team have tested negative for Covid-19 after Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive.

The Sports Minister, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, said the vaccination of the squad “is an exception” and “justified”.

It’s not a vaccination of mere footballers but “national team players”, Uribes said on June 8.

“It is an exception like we did with the Olympians. They represent us. We do not vaccinate a specific group, we vaccinated the players of the National Team because they represent us. In my opinion, representing Spain deserves it. Tokyo requires guarantees and that is why we have done it with the Olympians,” he said in an interview on Cadena Ser.

Uribes has denied that Sergio Busquets’ positive was the trigger to vaccinate the rest of the players and assures that “the request was made earlier”.

“I sent the letter on June 4 and the positive came later. We did it with the criteria of vaccinating them this week,” he said.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) also announced that all 26 Portugal players, as well as the rest of the national team’s coaching staff, have tested negative for Covid-19 after facing Spain on Friday in a friendly at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

