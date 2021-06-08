Malaga Recovers Birth Rate after Initial Covid Impact

THE BIRTH rate in the province of Malaga has recovered after the initial covid impact. Official data confirm that after the initial effect caused by the Covid crisis on families, which was noted in a drop in births, reaching 21% last December, the situation has normalised. The last example is what happened in April, a period that, according to the estimates of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) ended with 1,022 births, 19 more than the same month the previous year and just 71 less than in 2019, when the coronavirus was not part of our daily lives.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the province of Malaga links two months in a row, April and March, with increases in registered births. The province was the sixth with the best number of Spain in April, only behind Madrid (4,125 births), Barcelona (3,503), Valencia (1,450), Seville (1,264) and Murcia (1,139). The accumulated figure of the first four months of this year continues to leave a negative curve in Malaga. In this period, there are 3,932 confirmed births, 166 less than in the same period of 2020 (-4.06%). Applying this comparison to the whole of Spain, in which there were 105,141 births, Malaga is again behind Madrid (15,583), Barcelona (13,229), Valencia (5,690), Seville (4,967), Murcia (4,373) and Alicante (3,971 ).

In the case of Malaga, the difference grows somewhat more markedly if previous figures are taken as a reference. For example, in the first four months of 2019 there were 4,299 births (8.5% more), in 2018 there were 4,289; in 2017, 4,549, and in 2016, 4,885. These figures show that from 2016 onwards there has been a decrease in total births in the first quarter.

