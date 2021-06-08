Malaga Begins The Construction Of Twelve Solar Parks After Almost €600 million Investment.

The number of projects involving the construction of solar power plants in the province of Malaga, Spain, continues to grow. Up until the end of last May, there were ten installations being built by various private companies.

This list has now increased with another two: Aliaga Solar I and II, these two plants have a material budget of about 58.6 million euros. That amount, added to the other projects, raises the investment program in this sector in the first six months of the year to €596.6 million.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the case of the two most recent plants, the promoter, VE Sonnedix SPV Gamma, SLU, said each of them is able to produce 80 megawatts of power, with 136,752 modules each and 2,442 structures. The dimensions of the fenced-in area are somewhat higher in Aliaga Solar I, with 130.27 hectares, while in Aliaga Solar II this surface is reduced to 120.8. The municipalities affected by the massive construction projects are Almogía and Málaga capital.

Amazon has announced it intends to develop two new massive solar energy projects that will produce 170 megawatts (MW) of power for Extremadura and Andalucía.

The world’s largest online retailer will raise its installed capacity in renewable energy in Spain to 369 MW, the company reported.

These two initiatives are included in the portfolio of nine new commercial-scale wind and solar energy projects in the United States, Canada, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom ( first announced on Monday, April 19, by the group), and will be located in Badajoz and Seville.

Amazon built it’s first ‘offsite’ solar project in Alcalá de Guadaira (Seville) with 149 MW of capacity which came into operation at the end of 2020. This facility provides energy for the Amazon logistics network and will also supply power to the next Amazon Web Services (AWS) project.

Added to that station, it also has a solar plant in Zaragoza with a 50 MW capacity that will provide renewable energy to the future AWS Region and which is expected to be operational this year.