MALAGA AWARDS grants to young people who want to study languages. The Councilor for Education, Youth and Employment Promotion, Luis Verde, today presented the call for Malaga Young Language 2021 grants, which are aimed at promoting the acquisition of linguistic skills in languages ​​among the youth community.

Verde has stressed that currently having language training is essential for Malaga’s youth, in order to be better positioned in an increasingly globalized job market and in which it is essential to be able to accredit training levels. Having an official certification of the language level is also an essential element when it comes to facilitating the employment of young people and, therefore, their own emancipation, he pointed out.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, Malaga Young Language 2021 aims to regulate financial aid for language training for youth living in the region, aimed at reducing the expenses that come with obtaining accreditation and acquiring a level of linguistic competence level at B1, B2, C1 or C2 in the English, French and German languages, in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​(CEFR), from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The aid is specified in contributions of €50 each up to a maximum of 308 beneficiaries, with a total municipal contribution of €15,400, an extension being foreseen if necessary.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This second edition of the call has expanded both the certificates and the languages ​​to be subsidized, covering the acquisition of the level of linguistic competence B1, B2, C1, C2 in English, French and German. In addition, these actions aim to support the most disadvantaged youth of Malaga to facilitate their employability since the scale will also take into account socio-family criteria such as being registered as a job seeker, recognition of large families or people with disabilities, among others.