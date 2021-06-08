Louise Minchin To Leave BBC Breakfast After Twenty Years

LOUISE MINCHIN Is To Leave BBC Breakfast After Twenty Years of presenting the news

Louise Minchin, after 20 years presenting the news on BBC Breakfast, today, Tuesday 8, announced emotionally that she is leaving the broadcasting corporation this year.

Minchin, aged 52, over the last two decades, has reported on some of the biggest news stories and events of the day, but she has now decided to call time and make a change, according to The Sun.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She broke her news in an emotional statement on air, sitting alongside co-presenter Dan Walker, Louise took a deep breath, before saying, “I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family, but after nearly two decades presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03:40am in the morning”.

Continuing, “I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge, which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave”.

Adding, emotionally, “A big thank you to everyone who has watched and supported me, I have loved it and I will miss you all”.

Her first appearance on Breakfast was in 2001, before moving in 2012 to Salford’s Media City, taking the famous red sofa with her, where she interviewed countless A-list celebrities, politicians, and party leaders, including the Duchess of Cambridge, George Clooney, Sir David Attenborough, Angelina Jolie, Jeff Goldblum, and many more.

Richard Frediani, the BBC Breakfast editor, paid tribute, saying, “Millions of viewers have regularly woken up with Louise for 20 years and welcomed her and BBC Breakfast into their homes. We will miss her brilliant journalism, good humour,, and boundless energy. She has been a tremendous BBC Breakfast colleague on and off screen, and will always be a friend to the team”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.