La Cala de Mijas Lions welcome new President at Charter Night event

La Cala de Mijas Lions recently held their 23rd Charter Night which is a big event in the Lion’s year as Lions all over the world inaugurate their new President during June.

It was a soft, balmy evening, wonderful views and sunset, fabulous food and party style setting with perfect music from the great Ricky Lavazza at La Sierra restaurant in Cerrado del Golf resort.

Everyone seemed to have a good time and were all pleased to welcome in the next President – David Kay.

During the Covid lockdowns David has been their Social Secretary and has worked tirelessly to produce lots of fund-raising events for those in need.

President Graham Rutland toasted all supporters and was pleased to announce that in spite of the hardships Covid 19 has brought to the area, the Lions have still managed to raise €44,000 to help others less fortunate.

Next diary date is the Lion’s Summer Solstice Shindig Concert in aid of their Alzheimer and Dementia Carer’s Support Group on June 20 at Club Miraflores. Full details and tickets in the Lions Shop.