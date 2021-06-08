Eustice Encourages Brits To ‘Holiday At Home’.

Eustice encourages Brits to stay at home and make the most of the “great places” on offer in the UK.

Many Brits want to travel abroad for summer but Environment Secretary George Eustice has encouraged Brits to stay home this year unless travel abroad is absolutely necessary. Many Brits though are taking the risk and travelling abroad to amber list countries in a bid to enjoy a summer holiday abroad.

Speaking to Sky News, Eustice commented on holidays overseas and advised Brits to “holiday at home”. He went on to explain that he will not be leaving the country this summer. Speaking of his summer plans he commented that: “I will be staying at home. I have no intention of travelling or going on a holiday abroad this summer,”

“Some people may, but they have to understand that there are obviously risks in doing so because it is a dynamic situation.

“But I think most people will probably decide this year to stay at home, holiday at home.”

He also gave advice to those thinking of going abroad and commented that: “I think, my advice to people would be holiday at home.

“We’ve got some great places here, there aren’t many places that are on that list.

“But obviously some people will want to travel abroad. There are still a small number of countries on that green list. If they want to do that they can, but obviously they will have to understand there are risks in doing so as well.”

According to official government information: “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect international travel.

“No travel is risk-free, and many countries have closed their borders or restricted entry to UK travellers.

“Any country may further restrict travel or bring in new rules at short notice, for example due to a new COVID-19 variant.”