EU Set To Replace English With French As It’s ‘Working Language’.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is drawing up plans to replace English as the official “working language” of the EU when it takes over the Council of the European Union presidency in 2022- a diplomat has revealed.

France is planning to use its first presidency since Brexit to push its native tongue as the “lingua franca” of Brussels, according to a report in Politico.

A senior French diplomat told the website: “Even if we admit that English is a working language and it is commonly practiced, the basis to express oneself in French remains fully in place in the EU institutions. We must enrich it, and make it live again so that the French language truly regains ground, and above that, the taste and pride of multilingualism.”

It is the first French presidency of the council since Nicolas Sarkozy’s government held the position in 2008.

Emmanuel Macron, the current French president, has been working continuously to boost the French language worldwide, even including supporting Francophone projects in Africa. He will also be fighting off far-right rival Marine LePen at next year’s presidential election, who has branded herself as the protector of the ‘French way of life’.

According to the latest statistics, at least 80% of Commission officials list French as their first, second or third language,

France has now offered free French lessons to any diplomat who may find themselves tongue-tied by the change. The EU presidency rotates among member states every six months and is held by a national government rather than one single individual.

In an article for Le Figaro, they said the use of French in Brussels “had diminished to the benefit of English, and more often to Globish – that ersatz of the English language, which narrows the scope of one’s thoughts, and restricts one’s ability to express him or herself”.