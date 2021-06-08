Emmanuel Macron Slapped During Visit To Southern France

A video shows a man in a crowd slap French President, Emmanuel Macron, in the face during his visit to southern France today, Tuesday, June 8.

A VIDEO shows a man in a crowd slap French President, Emmanuel Macron, in the face during his visit to southern France today, Tuesday, June 8. The man was pulled to the ground by Macron’s security entourage and two people were arrested, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the attack was an affront to democracy.

Macron was on a walkabout during a visit to the Drome region in the southeast of France, in which he met students and restaurateurs to discuss the return to normal life after the Covid health crises.

A video that is circulating on social media shows Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were standing behind a barrier. Macron reaches out his hand to greet a man wearing glasses and a face mask when he could be heard shouting “Down with Macroni” (“A Bas La Macronie”) before slapping the French President in the face.

The man could also be heard shouting “Montjoie Saint-Denis”, the battle cry of the French army when the country was still a monarchy.

Two of Macron’s security guards tackled the man whilst another ushered Macron away. The president remained in the area of the crowd for a short moment, gesturing to someone on the other side of the barriers before his security guards moved him away.

The Elysee Palace said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but would not make any further comments.

This is not the first time the president has been attacked in a crowd. In 2016, when Macron was economy minister, he was pelted with eggs by hard-left trade unionists during a strike against labour reforms. Macron described the incident as “par for the course” and said it would not affect his determination.

Two years later, anti-government “yellow vest” protesters booed Macron in an incident that government allies said left the president shaken.

The identity and motives of the man who attacked Macron were unclear.

