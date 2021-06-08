Eleven Companies Opt For The Urbanisation Works Of The Plot Of The New Health Centre

Eleven companies will apply for the urbanisation works of the SG-EC-2 plot of the PGOU, destined for the new Health Centre, once the period for submitting offers has ended.

Eleven companies will apply for the urbanisation works of the SG-EC-2 plot of the PGOU, destined for the new Health Centre, once the period for submitting offers has ended. This was announced by the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, valuing the large attendance it reflects the interest aroused by this project which will adapt the plot 3.700 m squared for subsequent transfer to the Andalucian Health Service of the Junta de Andalucia, which will be the administration responsible for the construction of the new sanitary equipment.

It is expected that the Contracting Board will meet, which will be in charge of studying the administrative and technical documentation submitted by the companies, and will later be assessed by the Head of the Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado. This tender is governed by a simplified open procedure, ordinary processing and various award criteria.

The Local Government Board held on May 14 approved the file and the Specific Administrative Clauses, with a base bidding budget of 1,066,090.10 euros and an execution period of six months. The works include demolitions, earthworks, execution of a concrete wall, paving, road network layout, supply, sewerage, public lighting, telecommunications and signalling.

This urbanisation project is part of the Extraordinary Municipal Plan of Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment 20/21, included in the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis, approved by the Popular Party, Adelante, Ciudadanos and Vox, with the abstention from PSOE and the non-attached councillor.

