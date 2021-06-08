EasyJet and easyJet holidays offer further discounts on PCR tests.

EasyJet and easyJet holidays have managed to secured further discounts for PCR tests thanks to their existing partnership with healthcare firm Randox.

Now live on the airline and holiday company websites, the additional discount secured means customers can book an approved PCR test through Randox for £43- €50, the previous discounted rate was £60- €69.70.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



easyJet and easyJet holidays have information pages about the testing requirements and their partners, to help customers find out what tests they need to book and link directly to the Randox site, to book the tests they need.

Sophie Dekkers, chief commercial officer for easyJet, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to make testing even more affordable for our customers travelling abroad this summer, thanks to further discounts we’ve been able to secure on PCR tests via our partner Randox.”

David Ferguson, sales director at Randox, added: “We’ve worked really hard to be able to lower our prices for approved tests for anyone undertaking international travel this summer.”

With summer holidays back on the agenda this year under a traffic light system, hardy travellers are booking breaks in the sun.

However, travel isn’t as simple as it used to be: many countries now demand tourists now present a negative Covid test on arrival, which needs to be taken within a certain timeframe beforehand. This is sometimes referred to as a “Fit to Fly” test.

UK travellers are not permitted to use the free NHS testing service and must instead go through a private firm to obtain their result although, increasingly, travel firms are luring holidaymakers with discounted or subsidised travel tests.

Covid testing is about to become a big part of pre-holiday admin, with most countries including Greece, Portugal and Croatia requiring proof of a negative PCR result to allow tourists to visit. (In most cases, this still applies even if you’re fully vaccinated against Covid).

Then there’s the UK’s own new traffic light system with countries placed on green, amber or red lists which come with their own requirements, including a pre-departure test, and PCR tests once you’re back in the UK; once if you’re back from a green destination, multiple tests if you’re back from amber or red destinations.