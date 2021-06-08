COVID rate rises in Malaga Capital with 18 municipalities at extreme risk. The Covid-19 incidence rate in the province of Malaga this Tuesday, June 8, is similar to that of the previous day, it is stagnant with 160.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which places it at high risk of spreading the virus. But, it is below the regional average, which is 189.3. However, in the city of Malaga, it was 140.9 on Monday, June 7, and now it is 145.4, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Families.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, one Covid related death has been recorded today, June 8, along with new infections exceeding over 200. Comparing figures of exactly one week ago, on Tuesday, June 1, 206 infections were reported. Since the pandemic broke out, 101,534 have been infected with coronavirus in the province. The number of positives is practically equal to that of those recovered from the virus, recording the figure of 201 in the last hours. In total, 97,469 patients have overcome the disease in the province of Malaga.

However, the pressure on healthcare continues to increase. On Monday there were 104 people admitted and has now increased to t 109. Of these patients, 17 are in Intensive Care. The accumulated data of hospitalised patients is 8,158 patients. And the total number of patients who have undergone an ICU – both from public and private centres in the province – is 782.

Eighteen municipalities in the province of Malaga are at extreme risk of Covid, exceeding 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Gaucín is the one with the highest rate at the moment, with 2,706.1. While Antequera is the municipality with more inhabitants than those that exceed that range, registering an incidence rate of 576.0.

The rest of the localities at this level of danger of the spread of Covid are Alfarnatejo (274.7), Colmenar (410.7), Frigiliana (261.3), Ríogordo (330.5), Salares (578.0), Almargen (256.8), Campillos (393.5), Villanueva del Rosario (535.4), Arriate (367.5), Jimera de Líbar (527.7), Jubrique (382.4), Montecorto (511, 9), Álora (266.9), Alozaina (1,018.9), Cártama (467.5) and Monda (259.5), according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Families.