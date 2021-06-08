CORONAVIRUS RATE in Seville returns to fourth wave level. The epidemiological curves yesterday reached the same levels prior to the fourth wave of the pandemic. The pressure is on for healthcare services as the number of people who confirm their infection each day stood at similar figures yesterday , June 7, to those that were given two months ago just after Easter and the moment that marked the beginning of the current pandemic onslaught.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, in the last 24 hours, 242 new cases have been registered, almost half of the 422 that were registered just a week ago. Since the fourth wave began, no similar figures had been registered and the daily positives had always trended between 400 and 500. To find a positivity rate at the level reached this Tuesday, June 8, the figure goes back to April 6, when 241 cases were confirmed.

Although the epidemiological curve remains stable, it is not decreasing at a desirable rate, in the districts of Seville, which includes the capital, Aljarafe and Sur. In these health zones, the rates are 163.7, 180.4 and 156.9, respectively, all on the rise in the last day. In the province as a whole, the incidence has suffered a slight rebound in the last day and stands at 228.5 cases compared to 227.9 on Monday, June 7.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In any case, the number of active cases of coronavirus has also decreased after the rebound at the weekend. They are 81 less than the previous day, a total of 7,600. This is due in large part to the rate of recovery discharges that occur every day. Specifically today, 323 more have been registered, which means that there are already 122,126 Sevillians who have managed to overcome the disease among the almost 132,000 who have confirmed their diagnosis with virus detection tests in the last 15 months.