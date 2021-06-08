Axarquia Adds Its First Death In A Month.

SADLY, Axarquia adds its first death in a month due to the coronavirus.

The death has been reported in Rincón de la Victoria. Monday’s figures for the coronavirus pandemic showed that 38 people confirmed positive for Covid in Axarquia. Eighteen of these people were from Velez-Malaga. In good news though, 64 people were reported as having recovered from Covid.

According to figures released on Monday, June 7, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government reported that the Axarquia region had registered 38 new cases of coronavirus since the figures had last been updated on Friday June 4. The data was provided by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia.

This shows an increasing number of cases recorded, as last week only 28 positives were reported according to Axarquia Plus.

Sadly though Rincón de la Victoria recorded a new death which means that since the coronavirus pandemic began 39 people have tragically lost their life to the virus in this area.

This is the first death that has been recorded in the region for a month. Of the new positives recorded, 18 were registered in Velez-Malaga, 16 in Nerja and three in Rincon de la Victoria.

In other coronavirus news, mixing your coronavirus vaccination jabs could be even more effective than sticking to a single make for the two doses.

According to a German study that was published only a few days ago mixing coronavirus vaccines has proven to be not only safe and effective, but it could also be a fantastic way of providing people with better immunity than having two doses of a single vaccine.

The theory behind the German research is that mixing the vaccines can give a better immune response in an individual as the different vaccines trigger different immune responses. Over 300 healthcare workers took part in the study and the study revealed that mixing vaccines gave nearly four times the immune response of using a single vaccine for the two doses.